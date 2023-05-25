What you can and cannot bring into IMS for 2023 Indy 500

From trampolines to weed and lasers, here's a list of everything you can't haul into the track on race day.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's nothing worse than hauling everything to the track on race day for the Indy 500 and then finding out you can't bring some of it inside.

Coolers can be no larger than 18”x14”x14” and can be hard- or soft-sided. Don't be bashful: Coolers and bags will be checked for size and their contents before you enter the track.

Race day could be rainy, so you might be inclined to bring an umbrella.

We'd recommend a poncho or something since the stands can be tight. The track also warns that you can have an umbrella as long as it does not obstruct the view of others.

The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:

Aerosol cans (sunscreen excluded)

Animals (except service animals trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability)

Bicycles (guests may use dedicated bicycle parking structures at Gates 1, 6, & 9)

Carts and wagons (Indy 500 Race Day only)

Coolers larger than 18”x14”x15”

Drones, or unmanned aerial systems

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass containers

Golf carts, ATVs, scooters, minibikes, roller blades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks and hover boards

Illegal drugs and substances or drug paraphernalia (including without limitation marijuana)

Items restricted by local, state or federal law

Lasers of any kind

Offensive or obscene materials (e.g., flags, signs, clothing)

Soliciting of any kind (including goods, materials, services or ticket scalping)

Scaffolding or platforms

Selfie sticks

Stickers

Trampolines and swimming pools

Weapons of any type, including knives, firearms and ammunition

Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event by other guests may be refused at the discretion of security and management. These items are subject to change without notice. There are no provisions for checking and holding prohibited items. Prohibited items may not be left at or around the gates. Items left unattended will be removed and discarded