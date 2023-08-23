What renters should know about their rights during extreme heat

Housing4Hoosiers urges renters who need help paying for cooling costs to contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

INDIANAPOLIS — During periods of extreme heat, such as this week in central Indiana, many renters may have questions about their rights when it comes to keeping cool inside their homes.

According to the renter resource program Housing4Hoosiers, in Indiana there is a "warranty of habitability" regulating rental properties, which is aimed at ensuring a safe and clean place to live.

"Rental units must ... be kept up to code regarding structural integrity and weatherproofing," the program said.

If there are problems with your air conditioning as a renter, you must give your landlord notice of the problem and a reasonable time to fix it. The program recommends putting a date on the notice and keeping a copy for yourself.

If conditions are bad, you can also contact your local board of health or code enforcement office to report the conditions.

The program urges renters who need help paying for cooling costs to contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).