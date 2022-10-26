WGU Indiana sending care kits to health care workers before Daylight Saving Time ends

Faculty, staff and nursing students joined together to pack the boxes, filled with treats for health care workers across the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6, and for thousands of overnight health care workers, it means their schedule will get more grueling.

WGU Indiana is hosting a packing party Wednesday to send 2,500 care kits to health care workers across the state.

Faculty, staff and nursing students joined together to pack the boxes, filled with treats for workers in rural health care facilities to the state's largest hospital networks.

WGU Indiana's 10th annual campaign honors health care workers and raises awareness to the critical role the night shift plays.

"We had Dr. Carney. She's our previous state director, and she had the idea, because she worked night shift, she was like, 'I want to go in and show appreciation for that extra hour that everybody is working,'" said Lisa Eagans, WGU Indiana state director of prelicensure.

"She started with a tray of brownies, went around from unit to unit at that local hospital and just shared brownies with them and just thanked them and said, 'I appreciate you.' So, here we are, 10 years later, 2,500 to 2,600 nurses being touched throughout the whole state."

WGU Indiana's Night Shift Workers Scholarship is now open for applications through Dec. 31. It's dedicated to night shift workers in any field interested in returning to school with any of WGU's four colleges, including health professions, who are eligible for the $4,000 scholarship.