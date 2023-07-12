Free food, supplies at summer festival on Indy's west side

The festival will be July 13 at the Christamore House in Haughville.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tucked into the Haughville neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, Christamore House is a nonprofit that empowers Hoosiers living nearby through community partnerships and education.

On Thursday, July 13, Christamore House is hosting a free summer festival and resource fair for Hoosiers of all ages.

It's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 502 N. Tremont St. in Indianapolis.

Organizers say there will be free food, free shoes and other supplies to help children get ready for the return of the school year.