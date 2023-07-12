Free food, supplies at summer festival on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Tucked into the Haughville neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, Christamore House is a nonprofit that empowers Hoosiers living nearby through community partnerships and education.
On Thursday, July 13, Christamore House is hosting a free summer festival and resource fair for Hoosiers of all ages.
It's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 502 N. Tremont St. in Indianapolis.
Organizers say there will be free food, free shoes and other supplies to help children get ready for the return of the school year.
Plus, there will also be community resources and check-ups available for families.