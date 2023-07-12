x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Free food, supplies at summer festival on Indy's west side

The festival will be July 13 at the Christamore House in Haughville.
Credit: Samantha Johnson, WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Tucked into the Haughville neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, Christamore House is a nonprofit that empowers Hoosiers living nearby through community partnerships and education.

On Thursday, July 13, Christamore House is hosting a free summer festival and resource fair for Hoosiers of all ages.

It's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 502 N. Tremont St. in Indianapolis.

Organizers say there will be free food, free shoes and other supplies to help children get ready for the return of the school year.

Plus, there will also be community resources and check-ups available for families.

Credit: Haughville Summer Festival

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD, Indy Parks looking for answers after recent shootings

Before You Leave, Check This Out