Westfield-Washington Schools name superintendent

He started as a teacher at Kokomo Haworth High School, became an assistant principal position at Eastern High School in Greentown and was principal at Decatur Central High School. He held the assistant superintendent role at Noblesville Schools before being named superintendent of Monroe-Gregg Schools.

“I am excited to be ‘coming home’ to Westfield and Hamilton County as the superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools. When I served as Assistant Superintendent at Noblesville Schools, my family and I lived in Westfield and my daughters were proud Shamrocks! I am honored to have the privilege of serving the Westfield community as superintendent of schools. Westfield Washington Schools has a long-standing tradition of excellence. Our emphasis will always be to provide a rigorous academic program for our students to prepare them for a career in the next phase of their lives. I’m proud to be a Shamrock!” Kaiser said.