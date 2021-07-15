Westfield to add apartments near Grand Park

Chatham Hills is a 250-unit complex of two, three-story buildings divided into one, two and three bedroom apartments built on 10 acres.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Construction has begun on the new Chatham Hills apartment complex northeast of Grand Park in Westfield.

Developer TWG is building the $41 million project that will be located on either side of Chad Hittle Drive, just west of U.S. 31 and 196th Street.

Chatham Hills is a 250-unit complex of two, three-story buildings divided into one, two and three bedroom apartments built on 10 acres.

According to TWG, the apartments vary in size from 750 to 1,400 square feet, and rent will range between $1,100 and $1,750 per month.

The developer says amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, luxury floors and full depth balconies. A pool, community grilling area, dog park with a dog washing station, lounge area, yoga studio, business center and fitness center are included.