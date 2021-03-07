Westfield Rocks the 4th continues through Sunday

The three days of events included free concerts, food and drink vendors, and the fifth annual Westfield hot dog eating contest.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Rocks the 4th wraps up on Grand Park Sports Campus on Sunday, July 4.

Indy's Island Party performed on stage Saturday afternoon plus there were a lot of activities in the Kids Zone.

The event will continue Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There will be a hot dog eating contest, more live music and a fireworks show to end the night.

Sunday, July 4 | 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Kids Zone Attractions

Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment Honor Guard Presentation of Colors | 6:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Phone Club | 6:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. Hot Dog Eating Contest | 7:45 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mayor Cook Address | 8:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Jai Baker Band | 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks Display | 10 p.m. - 10:25 p.m.

This year there was an expanded celebration that began Friday, July 2.

"After this past year, our community is ready to celebrate," said Mayor Andy Cook. "More than ever before, it will be great to see our residents coming together for this annual event. Community events are part of what makes Westfield a desirable place to live and raise a family."