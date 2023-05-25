Westfield ranks no. 6 in fastest-growing U.S. cities

Westfield was the only Midwestern town to make it into the top 15.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — New population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Westfield remains one of the fastest-growing cities in America.



According to the Census Bureau, Westfield’s population grew 7.7 percent in 2022, pushing the city’s total population last year to 54,605.

The new figures mirrored Westfield’s growth in 2021, when the city’s population also grew by 7.7 percent, making it the fastest-growing city in Indiana among those with at least five thousand residents.

For 2022, Westfield remained Indiana’s fastest-growing city and the only Midwestern city to crack the top 15.

“The census figures are a testament to the desirability of Westfield,” said Mayor Andy Cook in a statement shared with 13News. “We have created a city where people want to live, work, and feel safe"