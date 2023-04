It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Apollo Drive.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police say a nine-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a car.

Officers got a report of a pedestrian struck around 2 p.m. on Apollo Parkway. That's near East 156th Street and Oak Ridge Road.

Police say the child had been hit by a car. He later died at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.