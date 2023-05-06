Westfield neighbors concerned after leaders reportedly delete Pride Month post

"I'm just that frustrated and sad for them that this is continuing to happen to them," said one LGBTQ+ advocate.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Alisha Hunter of Westfield is a proud advocate of LGBTQ+.

"It doesn't feel much like a celebration," said Hunter.

She's talking about Pride Month.

"It's a protest for people to be able to live the way that they are and the way that they're comfortable with and comfortable with other people," said Hunter.

Her concerns began after a social media post, reportedly by the City of Westfield, was deleted.

Katherine Sarah said she took a screenshot before the post was deleted and shared it on Facebook.

The post read, "We talk about the "Westfield Way" and how it sets us apart. We are committed to being a welcoming and safe community for ALL. Happy Pride Month, Westfield."

When both Sarah and Hunter realized the post had been taken down, they grew concerned.

"You have residents in this community that are families, taxpayers, our kids go to these schools and you're essentially saying your life doesn't have value, you're not wanted here. How horrible to have somebody say that about you," said Hunter.

13News stopped by the city office but were told Mayor Andy Cook's staff was in meetings all day. We also sent several emails and left voicemail messages for the mayor's office. Hours later, we were told the person we needed to speak with had a family emergency and left the office early.

It's left those like Hunter fighting to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+.

