Westfield ranked best suburb to move to in 2021

WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you're thinking of moving, look no further than Westfield, Indiana!

Homes.com chose 50 suburbs from the U.S. Census's list of fastest growing towns in each state and ranked the homebuying criteria to determine the best suburbs to move to in 2021.

There were nine factors used to calculate the list: median list pricing, median square footage, housing price-to-income ratio, number of homes for sale per capita, average yard size (in acres), work-from-home score, race and ethnicity diversity levels, school district score, and crime index.

Westfield topped the list with a score of 44.24 — finishing more than 3 whole points ahead of the second place suburb.

According to Homes.com, Westfield homes are listed on average at $310,200 with a housing price-to-income ratio of 3.15. The average home is also just under 2,600 square feet, and yards are 0.25 acres on average.

Westfield also had the highest work-from-home score among all suburbs in the research.

The Westfield school district earned an A+ rating from Niche, a company that reviews schools.

Westfield, which is roughly 20 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, was the only suburb from Indiana to make the list.

Here's the rest of the top 10: