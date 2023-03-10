Westfield no longer considering sale of Grand Park

In a news release, city officials said they are now evaluating proposals only for the operation and/or management of Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Grand Park Sports Campus is no longer for sale, the City of Westfield announced Friday morning.

Westfield had been looking for someone to buy the sports complex or operate it for the city since March 2022.

In August, the city shared two appraisals it had received for the property. In Westfield's original request for proposals, it had estimated Grand Park was worth more than $200 million, but the average of the two appraisals put it at $85 million.

Westfield spent almost $68 million building Grand Park. The complex hosts a number of youth sports competitions, in addition to the Indianapolis Colts training camp. It has 26 baseball diamonds and 31 soccer fields. In 2021, Grand Park brought in almost $3 million in profit, according to city documents.

One of the stipulations for bids was that a buyer had to keep all city employees working at the park for at least two years.