Westfield company unveils new system designed to keep medics safe

It's been ten years since an Indianapolis crash claimed the lives of EMT Private Tim McCormick and Specialist Cody Medley.

They were killed in an ambulance crash in downtown Indianapolis in 2013.

Their ambulance had the right of way at St. Clair and Senate when they were hit by a car.

The crash was so violent, the ambulance tipped over and smashed a parked car.

The CDC estimates that the fatality rate for EMS workers is more than two times the national average for all workers in traffic accidents.

Now, after years of research and development, a safety and technology company is unveiling a new system for EMS responders that will provide better protection in a crash.

Westfield's IMMI is developing the new Mbrace system to keep EMTs safe during crashes.

"The journey has led us to what is the latest and greatest, which is an inflatable airbag that's integrated into the seat belt and it's specially designed for side-facing occupants," said Nick Awabdy, vice president of engineering.

What sets the system apart from regular seat belts is the Mbrace crash detection sensor triggers in a fraction of a second, deploying airbags protecting the head and neck.

"As we're able to bring a inflatable airbag that fits around that head and neck and cradles the head and neck, basically bringing a separation between the head, neck and shoulders and putting much less stress on on the spine," said Awabdy.

The new technology also helps medics care for patients while safely secured in the harness.