Westfield city councilor Joe Edwards dies at 83

Edwards will be remembered for his work to build Westfield into one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The City of Westfield is mourning the loss of a city councilor.

Joe Edwards died Friday, Sept. 8 after a long illness. Edwards was the District 3 City Councilor for Westfield. He also owned Edwards-Steele Financial Services until 2005.

Edwards began his career in public service as a town councilor before later becoming a city councilor. The city of Westfield said Edwards' leadership and love for the community helped shape the city's rapid growth.

His legacy will be remembered not just by those that knew and worked with him, but also as the namesake of a new park called "Joe Edwards Plaza".