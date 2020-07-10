x
Westfield business to offer 'igloo dining' starting in November

Urban Vines will let you rent the shelters and bring food and beverages to you and your guests.
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Six plastic igloos popped up in Boston's seaport, hoping to keep diners eating outdoors all winter, and as you can imagine, they are at full capacity every night.

But Hoosiers won't have to travel to Massachusetts to enjoy the experience. Urban Vines Winery & Brewing Co. in Westfield have added heated igloos, too.

The igloo domes seat up to eight people and include a heater, music and lights. 

The rental also comes with a server, who will deliver food and drinks to you and your guests.

Reservations begin in November and range from $30-$50 per group.

Click here for more information.

