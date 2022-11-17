Gas odor at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School leads to early dismissal

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Western Boone Junior-Senior High School students dismissed early Thursday after a pesticide spill.
School officials said the pesticide was accidentally knocked off a shelf in a storage area adjacent to a shop garage in the southwestern corner of the school.
The result of the spill was a strong, gas-like odor at the west end of the building. Students and staff were relocated to the junior high school gym on the east end of the school while the incident was investigated.
School officials decided to send students home early so the building could air out. Buses departed the school shortly before 1 p.m.
Elementary students were dismissed at their normal time. Parents of students in close proximity to the contaminated area have been notified.
No serious illness were reported.
Emergency crews and the Boone County Health Department cleaned up the spill.
