2 in critical condition after crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the West Minnesota Street and Stout Field East Drive intersection, near Holt Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle with two people inside was driving eastbound on West Minnesota Street and tried to pass the cab of a semi. Investigators said the driver lost control near the railroad tracks, struck the semi cab and the vehicle flipped.

IMPD said both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The driver of the semi cab was also taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

West Minnesota Street was closed between Stout Field Drive and Stout Field Terrace during the investigation.