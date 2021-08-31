West Lafayette city employees get new incentive to get vaccination

Starting Saturday, unvaccinated city workers who test positive for COVID or have been exposed must use sick leave.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of West Lafayette is providing another incentive for employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations



Starting Saturday, unvaccinated city workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed must use sick leave.

They'll also have to wear masks when working indoors or traveling in a car with others.

"There is bigger target here, a bigger reason to do this. It's about the community and society. It's about us getting through this," said Mayor John Dennis.

The new policy allows vaccinated employees to receive COVID sick leave pay if they miss work due to illness. Vaccinated workers will not be required to wear masks except when arriving at and leaving the office.

Just over 50% of the 400 people who work for the city of West Lafayette from office workers and firefighters to street crews are vaccinated. Dennis wants that to change.

"If we're going to choose to be in a leadership role in this community, we need to lead by example," Dennis said.



With cases surging and hospitals full, Dennis says the time to act is now.

"The local economy can't handle another shut down, so if I have to mandate or strongly encourage with small stick that my employees get vaccinated, I'm going to do it," he said.