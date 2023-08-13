West Indianapolis community prays for teen bicyclist after being hit by motorcycle

Zane Bousum said his daughter, Audrey, is still in the ICU at Riley Hospital for Children. For the first time on Sunday, he said she spoke to him for an hour.

INDIANAPOLIS — The west side community came together Sunday to pray for a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a motorcycle last week while riding her bike.

The crash happened on Raceway Road, just south of County Road 300 North, which is on the Hendricks-Marion County line.

The teen's father, Zane Bousum, is a pastor at Spirit of Life Church just down the road. He led the prayer with neighbors, friends and state legislatures just feet away from where the crash happened.

“We are going to pray. I want you to be in faith with us,” Bousum said during the prayer. “There is a marker of life on Raceway Road, Lord, that Audrey is alive. I thank you, Father, that she is healed in the name of Jesus.”

Bousum said his daughter, Audrey, is still in the ICU at Riley Hospital for Children. For the first time on Sunday, he said she spoke to him for an hour.

“Thursday night was one of the worst moments of my life, easily, and this morning was one of the best moments of my life,” Bousum said.

He said the 14-year-old is making progress, but there are still some unknowns. However, he is hopeful she will make a full recovery.

Bousum also witnessed the crash. He said he is struggling to get that image out of his head.

“As we were going cross, I heard this loud revving, and so I knew something was coming, so I looked, and it was flying down the road. I kind of pulled off while Audrey already committed, and before I knew it, she had been hit. Her body flew through the air and landed, thankfully, not into a tree or into the fire hydrant, but right there where God placed her,” Bousum said.

Bousum said within seconds, he was rushing over to help her.

“I just began to declare over her that she would not die but live and declare the works of the Lord,” Bousum said. “After saying that, I don’t know how many times, she began to moan, and life began to go into her.”

Bousum said his family often crosses Raceway Road from their neighborhood to get to the B&O Trail.

“We always wear our helmets. We always do things the right way and just happened to come across someone who didn’t,” Bousum said.

Sadly, neighbors said it was a tragedy waiting to happen with drivers speeding on Raceway Road.

It’s why a petition was started to add safety measures in the area to help people cross to the B&O Trail, including a crosswalk and more signs.

“We need it now. We need it as soon as possible,” said State Rep. Renee Pack, who helped organize the community prayer.

She also invited State Senator J.D. Ford. They both plan on working with Marion and Hamilton County leaders this week to get safety infrastructure installed in the area.

“I want folks to think about, what if this was your kid outside playing? Are you going to be driving at the rate you are driving? Or are you going to slow down a bit and be more aware of your surroundings?” Ford said.

In the meantime, the Bousum Family is focused on Audrey, saying they are thankful for God and their community.

“I thank you, Lord, that she will have a full and complete recovery,” Bousum prayed.