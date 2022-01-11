Treat yourself to a free COVID test, drink and pastry at this Indy coffee shop Wednesday

MOTW Coffee & Pastries announced anyone who gets tested outside its shop on Wednesday will get a free specialty drink and pastry.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eat, drink, get tested for COVID, and be merry. That's how the saying goes, right? Well, one Indianapolis coffee shop sure seems to think so.

MOTW Coffee & Pastries is offering up a specialty drink and a pastry to anyone who gets a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Jan. 12. And, as an added bonus, all three are free.

The west side coffee shop announced the campaign on Instagram. There will be a COVID-19 testing site outside the coffee shop, located at 4873 W. 38th St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

MOTW said anyone who gets tested at this site during the specified time frame will get a free drink and pastry.

Those who want to get tested should also bring a coat, gloves, hat and all their cold-weather gear. With COVID-19 tests being in short supply, you'll want to come prepared to wait outside.

As a precaution, people who get tested will not be allowed inside the shop. Specialty drinks and pastries will be provided outside.

"Everyone is welcome," MOTW said in its Instagram post. "We hope to see all of you tomorrow, testing will be done outside so def bundle up. Let's make Indianapolis a safer place."

Registration is not required and MOTW said anyone can get tested regardless of if they're showing symptoms or not.