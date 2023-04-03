Program helping at-risk, formerly incarcerated men celebrates 1st round of graduates

The WeCANN Champions program expanded to offer a free construction course in January. On Saturday, the program celebrated its first round of graduates.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County program is celebrating its first round of students graduating from a construction course specifically tailored to at-risk and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Jake Talley is ready to get his career off the ground.

"I want to jump into that electrical field. Feel like it will always be needed," Talley said.

And the 33-year-old can do so in part, thanks to the WeCANN Champions program.

On Saturday Talley and 10 other men received their construction certification after weeks of studying and training.

They were first graduating class from a construction course put on by WeCANN, a program that aims to reduce crime and health disparities.

Along with job training, the program teaches financial literacy and other important skills to help participants find good jobs and keep them.

"Resources to help you with resumes and all that stuff, how to do an interview," Talley said.

The program is for people who are formerly incarcerated or come from a community with trauma. Each one of WeCANN's recruits falls into at least three of the following categories:

Ages 18 to 26

At risk of dropping out or have dropped out of high school

Not employed or underemployed

Reside in 46218, 46205, 46226 or 46235 zip codes

Currently or have been involved in the criminal justice system as a juvenile

An adult and parenting or pregnant

"Some of them have been homeless, some of them need to be able to get their driver's license straightened out," said Val Tate, the community engagement and development director for WeCANN.

Tate said the program's participants are looking to change for the better.

"They really want this opportunity, this really second chance to make a difference in their lives," Tate said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Robinson was in the first class of graduates and he's working toward his commercial driver's license.