'We wanted a party' | Indy couples exchange vows on New Year's Eve

We found two couples who wanted their wedding anniversaries to be forever linked to the NYE celebration.

INDIANAPOLIS — As we looked around Indianapolis Friday for the ways people are celebrating the new year, we found at least two couples who decided the last day of 2021 should be their first day of together forever.

“We are getting married for New Year’s Eve,” said bride-to-be Bridget Hilts at at Mass Ave’s Bottleworks District, as wedding pictures were shot with fiance Sean Moore.

They would be saying "I do" soon.

“She’s a fascinating combination, an awesome combination of understanding, funny, fun," Moore said to his soon-to-be wife. "She’s very easy on the eyes.”

“Don’t make me cry,” Hilts said.

“If we can make it through COVID together, we’ll make it through life together,” Hilts added, kissing Moore.

Hilts and Moore weren’t the only happy couple ringing in the new year with wedding vows."

“She makes me a better person,” said Charles Scheller of fiance Marcella Hoard.

The couple met on Bumble four years ago and decided to make it official heading into 2022.

“We wanted a party, so it’s a good excuse to get everybody together and have a good time,” said Scheller.

“And we’re excited that family could be here for the holidays, and so it was just a long week of celebrations and hanging out together,” Hoard added.

We found Indiana Pacers fans downtown Friday, hoping to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a win against the Chicago Bulls. Instead, many fans left Gainbridge Fieldhouse disappointed after the Bulls pulled out a win in the final seconds of the game.

“Pretty big bummer, for sure,” said fan Derek Cavanaugh.

“It was a heartbreaker,” added Tucker Vanleer.

They offered a suggested new year’s resolution for the team.

"They need to start winning some games," Vanleer said. "It’s crazy.”

Bulls fans we found were more optimistic.

“This is a great way to bring in 2022,” said Larry Williams.

Back to our couples, their day is ending on a more positive note.

“We’ll be kissing pretty hard," said Moore. "Balloons will be dropping.”

“I’ll be kissing my husband,” said Hilts.