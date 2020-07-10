We ask voters ‘What is driving you to the polls?’

Some Marion County voters waited more than four hours Tuesday to cast their ballot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana saw a large voter turnout for the first day of early voting Tuesday.

Marion County election officials say a record-breaking 1,240 people voted on the first day, the most the county has ever seen.

While people were waiting in line, we asked voters, “What is driving you to the polls so early?”

Many said, “why wait?” and others said they feel more comfortable doing it in-person than through the mail.

Here is what some voters said Tuesday outside the City-County Building in Indianapolis:

“I want my vote to count first of all and I want to go in and do it myself. I don’t trust the mail system. I'd rather do it earlier than later.”

“The presidential race to me is the most important it has ever been.”

“I love where we live. I want to make it better for myself as well as my children.”

“I want to make sure my voice is heard, especially at a critical time where so many issues are impacting not just Hoosiers, but us as the United States of America.”

“To just get this election done with, and who knows what it is going to be like on Election Day, so everyone needs to get out and vote early.”

Early voting will continue until Election day. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Marion County. Additional sites will open Oct. 24.