Ways to celebrate the New Year in Indy

Some event organizers around Indy had hoped for fewer New Year's Eve COVID-19 restrictions. Still, you can find a variety of ways to celebrate the New Year.

The turn of the new year will be like none other. After a rough 2020, many people are looking for ways to see 2021 arrive.

"We will have meals that will appeal to everyone," Skyline Club Chef Nathan Brown said.

While practicing safety and social distancing, Brown is expecting a full house of both longtime and new customers looking for a unique dining experience.

"It has been a challenging year," Brown said.

The Skyline Club of Indianapolis is still taking reservations.

Brown is preparing a New Year's Eve feast for their safe and social distanced event.

Brown told 13News while they will offer their classic items, "We are not sticking around here until midnight to have the toast. You can have dinner, head home and ring in the new year safe at home."

Others will welcome 2021 doing favorite hobbies like dancing.

Five Star Dance Studio owner London Parker is holding a New Year's Eve event. London Parker had originally planned to ring in the New Year away from work. But that all changed thanks to his clients.

"I was pressured by a few students to have a New Year's Eve party because they really wanted some place to go and celebrate and dance," Parker said.

For the 4th year in a row, Invoke Wellness Center on West 86th Street is celebrating New Years with a yoga party. In person spaces are still available or you can join online.

Jillian McAfee is the Director of Operations at Invoke Wellness Center. They have made arrangements for yoga lovers to be together again as 2021 arrives.

They will have their last class of the year just as 2020 ends Dec. 31. People who want to participate can pre-register on their website or social media sites.

"The class is about 60 minutes or so," McAfee said. "There is a champagne toast at midnight."

Many local churches like Mt. Zion Apostolic have held what's called "Watch Night Service" every Dec. 31. But due to the pandemic this year, Mt. Zion will celebrate the New Year for the first time virtually.

"There may be people who perhaps wanted to come," Bishop Lambert Gates said. "Some may have not come perhaps because of fear being out late at night or the celebrations that go on, the shootings and such like. You can worship this year in the confines of the safety in your own home."

This year's Watch Night Service will be super special because Bishop Gates will be making an announcement about a name change for Mt. Zion Apostolic Church which has a rich 90+ year history in Indianapolis.