Frozen fire hydrants challenge firefighters responding to near west side house fire

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but 16 people were displaced from three homes.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a cold morning in central Indiana on Monday and that chilly weather impacted firefighters as they worked to extinguish a house fire on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters received multiple calls just before 8 a.m. about a large house fire in the 40 block of Addison Street near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said due to the inclement weather, many of the fire hydrants were frozen. But with some teamwork and elbow grease, firefighters were able to establish a water supply from one of the hydrants.

Wayne Township Fire Department is assisting Indianapolis Fire Department with a large residence fire at 43 N. Addison street on the near Westside of Indianapolis. Due to the inclement weather many fire hydrants were frozen. The fire is under control at this time but there will be streets closed for most of the morning. The fire is under investigation. Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022

The fire caused the home's front porch and roof to collapse. Nearby streets were closed most of the morning as Wayne Township and Indianapolis firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire.

