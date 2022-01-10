Frozen fire hydrants challenge firefighters responding to near west side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a cold morning in central Indiana on Monday and that chilly weather impacted firefighters as they worked to extinguish a house fire on the near west side of Indianapolis.
Firefighters received multiple calls just before 8 a.m. about a large house fire in the 40 block of Addison Street near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue.
The Wayne Township Fire Department said due to the inclement weather, many of the fire hydrants were frozen. But with some teamwork and elbow grease, firefighters were able to establish a water supply from one of the hydrants.
The fire caused the home's front porch and roof to collapse. Nearby streets were closed most of the morning as Wayne Township and Indianapolis firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire.
16 displaced in house fire on Indy's near west side
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but 16 people were displaced from three homes.
IFD said its victims assistance program was working with the American Red Cross to help the people who were displaced find shelter.