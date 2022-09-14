Overturned tractor accident kills Wayne County man

The sheriff's office said the man's brother tried to free him from underneath the tractor but was not able to due to the weight and position of the tractor.

WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana — A 62-year-old man from Wayne County died after an overturned tractor trapped him Tuesday afternoon.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a farming accident in the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road, near Centerville Road, in Williamsburg shortly after 1 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, John Frost, of Williamsburg, was driving a utility tractor and tried to remove a small tree with a chain. As Frost was trying to pull the tree with the tractor, the tractor rolled over and trapped him between the seat and the ground.

The sheriff's office said Frost's brother, David Frost, who was visiting from Alabama, found the overturned tractor and called 911. David tried to free his brother from underneath the tractor but was not able to due to the weight and position of the tractor.

Medics pronounced John Frost dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Emergency Communications, Reid Ambulance, Fountain City Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Economy Fire Department and Wayne County coroner also assisted in the investigation.

Williamsburg is roughly 70 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.