The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mother-daughter trio that has run away with three children.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives from the Hagerstown area.

Authorities say three family members have run away with three children, taking two of the children from their fathers and deliberately ignoring a court order.

The three children range from ages 3 to 8 and all have brown eyes and brown or light brown/blonde hair.

Warrants have been issued by the Wayne County Indiana Courts for the arrest of Heather Jo Frost for Interference with Custody, a Level 6 Felony; Nancy Frost and Abbey Frost for Interference with Custody, a level 5 felony.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Heather Frost was assisted by her mother, Nancy Frost, and sister, Abbey Frost to elude law enforcement and hide the children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clevenger at 765-973-9393 Ext. 1537 or email at nclevenger@co.wayne.in.us.