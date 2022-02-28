Indiana man arrested in murder of his father

Jeremy Kelly was wanted in Portland, Indiana, for his father's murder. Police found him after he reportedly yelled at a woman that he's the devil and she called 911.

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland, Indiana, man suspected of murdering his father was arrested in Wayne County on Friday.

Wayne County deputies said they were called to a report of a suspicious person at a home in Milton near Washington Road and West U.S. 40.

Deputies were told that a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jeremy Kelly, had gone to the home and yelled at a woman. He reportedly yelled to the woman that he was the devil and told her to get in his car.

She ran away and when she was safe, she called 911. Kelly got back in his car and drove away. Police ultimately found him on the west side of Richmond.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to deescalate the situation and arrest him.

Deputies searched Kelly's car and found a handgun and shotgun, both of which were reported to have been stolen.

Investigators also discovered that Kelly was a wanted suspect in the murder of his father, which happened in Portland earlier in the day.

"Our deputies are devoted to the protection of our community. I am proud of their quick response to a person clearly threatening our community and of the teamwork between law enforcement agencies that helped prevent additional acts of violence," said Sheriff Randy Retter.