Water main break in Bloomington leads to boil order

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A water main break in Bloomington on Friday led to a boil order for 140 homes.

Utility crews were dispatched to East 14th Street to repair the break between North Walnut and North Dunn streets.

Water had to be shutoff to 140 homes during the repairs. As a result, those homes are under a boil order until noon on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Those affected are advised to do the following:

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.