Water main break floods neighborhood, closes East 25th Street on Indy's near northeast side

The stretch of East 25th Street from Keystone Avenue to Wheeler Street is expected to be closed for most of the day Wednesday to complete repairs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are working to isolate and repair a water main break that flooded a neighborhood on Indianapolis' near northeast side and closed portions of multiple roads.

Citizens Energy Group said its crews have been working along East 25th Street, east of Keystone Avenue, to repair the break Wednesday morning.

IMPD is assisting with blocking off traffic, and the segment of East 25th Street from Keystone Avenue to Wheeler Street is expected to be closed for most of the day Wednesday to complete repairs, Citizens Energy Group said.

Drivers are asked to follow construction signs and drive carefully in the area.