Water company helping residents clean up from water main break flooding damage

Residents are still cleaning up after a water main break flooded the roads in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several homes and a church at 25th and Rural streets are cleaning up after a water main break flooded the intersection with water waist deep Wednesday.

Jean Bennett got a phone call Wednesday morning that her church was on the news. Cathedral of Faith Christian Life Center sits on the southeast corner of 25th and Rural streets. The water main break two blocks east sent water running down the street to the low spot in the area, leaving a pond in front of the church.

"The pastor said that it was three or four inches inside the church,” said Bennett, a church board member. “But outside, it had floated away a car. And I saw those men standing in like a little pond. It reminded me of down south, when they were standing in water to baptize."

The Claims Management Team from Citizens Energy Group contacted residents on site even before the water service was repaired. Restoration crews hired by the water company started working right away to remove water from buildings and start the drying process.

"That really shocked me,” said Bennett. “I was like, ‘Oh! We'll be out of church for months.’ But I will say they got down here in a timely manner to try to correct it."

The water damage appears to be contained to less than 10 homes, and about the same number of cars.

"I don't think that we will know the extent of the impact until we have reached out to every single person to see what the individual impact is,” said Benjamin Easley, coordinator of public and corporate affairs for Citizens. “But we are committed to all those conversations. Those have already started, obviously, but to continuing to have those."

Citizens says a 16-inch cast iron pipe installed in 1961 burst at 25th Street and Parker Avenue.

"Oftentimes, infrastructure from that era, from that type, can see corrosion,” said Easley. “So, that's a likely culprit for the main break."