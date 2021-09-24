Watch the Indianapolis Prize Gala

The event will celebrate the winner and finalists for the Indianapolis Prize, the world's leading award for animal conservation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Prize Gala will be held Saturday night at the JW Marriott.

The gala will be streamed live on WTHR.com.

Indianapolis Prize winner Amanda Vincent will be honored along with the other finalists for the conservation honor.

Her "Project Seahorse" team seeks to end harmful fishing practices. She has established dozens of marine-protected areas where no fishing is allowed, which allows seahorses and other marine species to thrive.

Vincent is the first marine conservationist to win the Indianapolis Prize.

The reigning Monarch of Monaco is the 2021 Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient.