Cora Einterz recently laced up the skates for a turn on a rink built by her daughter.

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent cold temperatures around central Indiana aren't keep everyone indoors. Check out this 90-year-old Indianapolis woman on ice skates!

Her name is Cora Einterz. She is on a backyard rink in Broad Ripple built by her daughter. The family shared the video with us.

Einterz is a mother of 13, a grandmother of 50 and she has more than 20 great-grandchildren, and she's proving it's never too late to lace up and skate!