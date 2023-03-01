Waste Management giving Avon residents option to drop off trash

Customers who have had trash piling up for weeks can drop it off once for free at the WM facility in Danville.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana trash company is working to relieve some customer frustration.

13News reported earlier this week that residents of Hendricks County say their garbage has been piling up for weeks. Now, Waste Management is offering Avon customers a new option.

The company said Avon residents can take advantage of a one-time free disposal at its facility at 124 E. Twin Bridges Rd. in Danville. The offer only lasts until the end of January.

There are some restrictions to the offer. Only cars and pick-up trucks can drop off trash, with no trailers allowed.

Also, the Twin Bridges facility does not accept electronics, freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners or humidifiers. Large amounts of yard waste, including tree stumps or large limbs, are not accepted, along with chemicals of any kind, whole tires, batteries or paint.

In an effort to relieve some of the frustrations many have experienced, WM has reached out to the Town of Avon to share... Posted by Town of Avon Indiana on Thursday, January 5, 2023