Washington Township Avon Fire Department hires first female EMS chief

AVON, Ind. — This Women's History Month, Washington Township Avon Fire Department just hired its first female EMS chief.
Stephanie Winegar is a couple weeks into the new job.
She started as a firefighter and paramedic in another district more than 20 years ago.
Winegar moved up the ranks, eventually becoming an EMS battalion chief and division chief. Then, she worked as a nurse in the ER.
Along her career, she knew she had critics.
"I only had a couple tell me to my face. Most of the time, it's behind your back," Winegard said. "You know it's being said, but what I did ... I'm pretty lucky that I have thick skin. I'm going to do the best I can, and they'll see it at the end."
"I think it's amazing because I look around at the different women out there and the things that they can do, and they do the job well."
Winegar said everyone needs to use their differences to build strength. Mentally, she tells both men and women that you have to decide within yourself how you're going to meet those challenges.