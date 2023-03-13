Washington Township Avon Fire Department hires first female EMS chief

Stephanie Winegar is a couple weeks into the new job.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Ind. — This Women's History Month, Washington Township Avon Fire Department just hired its first female EMS chief.

Stephanie Winegar is a couple weeks into the new job.

She started as a firefighter and paramedic in another district more than 20 years ago.

Winegar moved up the ranks, eventually becoming an EMS battalion chief and division chief. Then, she worked as a nurse in the ER.

Along her career, she knew she had critics.

"I only had a couple tell me to my face. Most of the time, it's behind your back," Winegard said. "You know it's being said, but what I did ... I'm pretty lucky that I have thick skin. I'm going to do the best I can, and they'll see it at the end."

"I think it's amazing because I look around at the different women out there and the things that they can do, and they do the job well."