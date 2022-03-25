White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2 years

The famous event kicked off with a local tradition in the 1870s when children would gather to roll their eggs down the hill on Easter, according to the event's website.

Although at first the hordes of children took a toll on the grounds and was soon forbidden, in 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order that if all children coming to the White House to roll their Easter eggs should be allowed to do so. The tradition has continued ever since and is now welcome to all young people under the age of 13.