East Indianapolis bus stop moved after second grader's death

Seven-year-old Sevion Sanford was hit by two vehicles and died while waiting for his bus on March 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than three weeks after a Warren Township student was hit and killed while waiting for his school bus, the district has agreed to move the bus stop.

Seven-year-old Sevion Sanford, a second grader at Lakeside Elementary, was with several other students waiting for the bus when he was hit by a vehicle the morning of March 18. He died at the scene.

Family members said Sanford doesn't usually ride the bus to school, but did that week because his mother had recently given birth.

Investigators believe Sanford was hit by at least two vehicles. Police said the first vehicle that hit him was a light-colored sedan that left the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators believe the impact from the second vehicle is what killed the young boy. The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

In the days following Sanford's death, other parents at the Warren Harbor Apartments pleaded with the MSD of Warren Township to move the bus stop away from traffic.

“I mean, I can’t imagine that again with another child,” said Twylia Scanlon, who lives at the apartment complex and has two children who use the bus stop daily. Her daughter witnessed the crash that claimed Sanford's life.