Student taken to hospital after Warren Township bus crash

The crash happened Friday around 7 a.m. at Brookville and South Franklin roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Township High School student was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus on the east side of Indianapolis.

State Police responded to a report of a crash at Brookville and South Franklin roads around 7 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with MSD of Warren Township, the crash involved two vehicles and a bus.

High school students on the bus were checked out at the scene, and another bus came to pick the students up.

The school's nursing staff checked out the students when they got to the high school. The spokesperson said one student was taken to Community East Hospital for further observation.

Police have not shared information about what caused the crash or the conditions of the drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash.