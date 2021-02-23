'Warm It Up Indy' coat drive making donations to central Indiana charities

Drew Schroeder is partnering with ZIPS Dry Cleaners to clean the coats and then, donate them to charities.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local man's "honey-do" list sparked an idea to help keep Hoosiers warm.

Drew Schroeder was cleaning out closets when he realized just how many nice coats he wasn't using. He wanted to make sure they went to someone who really needs a coat, so he created the "Warm It Up Indy" coat drive.

Schroeder is partnering with ZIPS Dry Cleaners to clean the coats and then, donate them to charities such as Noblesville Schools, Warren Township Schools, The Pourhouse and Horizon House.

He said he's overwhelmed by how many people are making donations. Last weekend at his son's basketball game, he said the response was incredible.

“I had two random dads say, 'Hey, my wife says that you put something on social media, and we have 8 coats each,'" Schroeder said. "I went to another (game). When I came out, there was a bag of coats just on my car.”

Emma Frutkin and her husband own three ZIPS Dry Cleaners locations, and she said they’re honored to be part of the program.

“We are happy to do the cleaning and delivery and collect. We are honestly a local family that lives in town and want to do our part," Frutkin said. “We know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people, so we want to give back.”

Coats can be dropped off at the following ZIPS Dry Cleaners locations:

5025 E. 82nd St., Suite 300, Indianapolis

8553 Ditch Road, Indianapolis

9719 E. 116th St., Suite 410, Fishers