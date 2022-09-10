'Walk to End Lupus Now' returns in-person Oct. 8

Registration for the event in Military Park is free, and walkers who raise or donate $50 will receive the 2022 walk t-shirt.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, is calling on all walkers to join them for the "Walk to End Lupus Now," which will be back in-person for the first time in three years.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 8 for the walk to be held at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

WTHR's Karen Campbell will be there leading exercises ahead the walk to get everyone loosened up and ready, and the Indy Blue Crew will be on-site with their Colts firetruck.

Registration for the event is free, and walkers who raise or donate $50 will receive the 2022 walk t-shirt.