New restaurant to move into site of old Taps and Dolls bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls.

Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal.

But a new restaurant intends to bring new life to the building, located on Meridian Street in the historic wholesale district.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving in.

Todd Johnson, chief executive officer of Trident Hospitality, is partnering with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, and financial partner Wade Kornblith to open the franchise's first location in Indianapolis.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd, Derrick, and Wade to the Walk-On’s family and as they prepare to serve the Indianapolis community,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “With Todd’s three decades of expertise in the restaurant sector, Wade’s financial knowledge and the leadership qualities Derrick has showcased on and off the field, we have no doubt that the people of Indy are in great hands!”

This will mark the second Walk-On’s restaurant in Indiana. The first was a nontraditional site on Purdue University's campus, the alma-mater of Walk-On’s co-owner Drew Brees.

Walk-On's boasts a made-from-scratch menu of Americana and Cajun cuisine. The menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The franchise, based in Baton Rouge, was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.