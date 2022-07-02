Person critically injured in shooting shows up at east side hospital, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a person who was critically injured in a shooting showed up at a hospital on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday.
IMPD officers were called to a report of a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue, which is just east of Emerson Avenue, at around 8 p.m.
The person, who police have not identified, is in critical condition, according to IMPD.
At the time of publishing, police had not shared where the person was shot or if there were any suspects arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
