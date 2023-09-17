'Walk to Defeat ALS' coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a disease which is extremely rare and causes eventual loss of the ability to walk, talk and breath.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of survivors and supporters will be walking next weekend to bring attention to ALS.

Those with ALS have approximately 2 to 5 years to live from their diagnosis and there is no known current cause or cure for ALS.

According to Connie Simpson with the ALS Association, it is approximately $250,000 a year to pay for ALS care and equipment, excluding the cost of medications.

The Walk to Defeat ALS will happen Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (Celebration Park). Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.