Wabash College inauguration for new president set for Friday

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Dr. Scott E. Feller will be inaugurated as the 17th President of Wabash College on Friday.
Feller was elected by the college's board of trustees in May of 2020, but the pandemic delayed his formal inauguration.
“Wabash has been my home for over 20 years and few college presidents have the benefit of such a long association with the institution they lead,” Feller said. “I come to my office every day thankful for the relationships I have developed here and an appreciation for what Wabash means to its students and alumni.”
Feller becomes the first person to rise directly from the faculty to the presidency since 1956.
