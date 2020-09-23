Voter anxious to cast her first ballot after becoming a US citizen

Luisa Macer, 26, could vote early at the clerk's office but says she's looking forward to 'the traditional voting experience'.

It’s been a long time coming for Luisa Macer, the moment her American dream comes full circle.

“I couldn’t be more excited," Macer said, smiling. "I’m excited to wave that American flag on Thursday."

That’s when Macer, 26, will officially become an American citizen. She's the last in her family to do so after they came to Indiana from Mexico when Luisa was only five.

“It’s expensive and it’s not easy. It’s not you apply and the next day you get your citizenship,” Macer said of the immigration process.

Thursday is also the day she’ll become a registered voter, just in time to cast her ballot in the November election. It’s something Macer has been looking forward to doing but couldn’t for the past eight years because she wasn’t yet a citizen.

“It’s almost like I didn’t have a voice. I haven’t had a voice all these years and it’s like finally, this election I get to be part of the change,” she said.

Even though she couldn’t vote before, politics runs in the family. Macer's mother-in-law is Indiana State Representative Carly Macer.

Over the years, Macer also helped her father, Luis, go over the issues during every election and decided on candidates.

“Every year he’s like, ‘Who are we voting for this year?’ and he calls it ‘we’ because he knew all those times that I’ve been wanting to vote but couldn’t,” she said.

Not this time though. After Thursday, Macer can count herself part of the state’s 4.5 million registered voters. It’s a right she takes seriously and hopes others will too and get registered by the October 5 deadline.

“For me, not having the right before Thursday, I have no choice, but what’s your excuse?” Macer asked.

Even though registered voters can vote early starting October 6 at the Marion County clerk’s office, Macer is waiting until election day.

“As a first-time voter, I want to experience the traditional voting process,” she said.