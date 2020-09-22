National Voter Registration Day: Here's what you need to know to ensure you can vote in the 2020 election

You need to register by Oct. 5 in order to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate democracy in the United States.

With the November presidential election around the corner, election boards and community organizations across the country are making a big push to get people registered to vote.

The observance of the day was started in 2012 to make sure everyone can vote.

According to event organizers, many Americans are unable to vote because of things such as: missing a registration deadline, not updating their registration, or not knowing how to register.

Hoosiers can register to vote by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com, or submitting an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office. The website also allows people to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.

In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States,

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day,

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and

Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Voters must register by Oct. 5 in order to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Are you registered to vote? Hoosiers must register to vote by the October 5, 2020 deadline to vote in the 2020 general election. More information about registering to vote can be found online at the Indiana Secretary of State’s website at https://t.co/G0L1n4iVK8. pic.twitter.com/9gysH0Grx9 — Indiana BMV (@INBMV) September 22, 2020

“I encourage all Hoosiers to make it to the polls this November,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Voting is a precious right for Americans – by exercising that right, we ensure our voices are heard in government. Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time.”