Vote set to decide if Indianapolis Fire Department to take over Beech Grove area

The city's 34 firefighters would keep their jobs but work for IFD.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The city of Beech Grove wants to strengthen its firefighting services by joining forces with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

A vote next month will determine whether IFD takes over the Beech Grove area.

Right now, Beech Grove Mayor Gavin Buckley says the two departments are often duplicating emergency fire services.

He told 13News, the plan would also help improve the city's ambulance service - which would remain under Beech Grove.

Beech Grove has two fire stations. Station 57 at 333 E. Churchman Ave. would become an IFD station. The other one would house the Beech Grove ambulance service.

Beech Grove and Indianapolis officials will vote on the plan in August. If approved, the agreement takes effect on Dec. 25.

Any money saved, according to Buckley, would be reinvested into the ambulance service and police department.