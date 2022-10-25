x
Volunteers set to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon

Thousands of volunteers will pack meals for Indiana food banks at the one-day event.
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from.

That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state.

On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands of volunteers packing meals for Indiana food banks.

The goal of the marathon is to pack one million meals. That will exceed more than 33 million total meals packed by Million Meal Movement.

According to organizers, those meals include nutritious mac & cheese dinners and rice casseroles. The meals can be prepared by just adding boiling water and can feed up to four people.

The marathon will take place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Volunteers can buy a ticket online to help pack meals or can make a donation to Million Meal Movement.

According to organizers, every $1 donation provides up to three meals for Indiana families.

