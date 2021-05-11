'Comfort cases' for Indiana foster care children include hygiene kits, socks and much more

Backpacks were filled for some of the 11,000 children in the program.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the foster care system, children are often moved from place to place and sometimes, they move their belongings in a trash bag.

The Indy Fuel, along with Anthem and several other organizations, want to change that.

13News arrived Friday after they finished filling 150 "comfort cases" for Indiana foster kids. The comfort cases are backpacks filled with necessities like socks, dental and hygiene kits and even a stuffed animal.

"Unfortunately, a lot of our children transition into foster care in the middle of the night, so those pajamas, the slippers, the blanket are just needed materials. Then I just love the fact that they put like a stuffed animal that the child can connect with and feel a sense of security, " said Peggy Box, behavior healthcare specialist in the Foster Care Bridge Clinic at Riley Hospital for Children.

According to the Indiana Department of Child Services, there are more than 11,000 Indiana children currently in foster care.