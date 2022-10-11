Volunteers needed for statewide homeless count Jan. 25

The count is required at least every two years in order for Indiana to qualify for federal funding.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and partner agencies across the state are looking for volunteers to conduct a one-night count of Indiana's homeless population.

Volunteers are needed in 91 of Indiana's 92 counties on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to help conduct the count. Marion County conducts its own count, so it is not included in IHCDA's count.

Those interested in volunteering can register here. The deadline to register is Jan. 20.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on a new shelter for individuals who are homeless that recently broke ground in Indianapolis.)

IHCDA's Homeless Management Information Systems team will reach out to individuals, groups and organizations after they register.

A volunteer webinar is scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. ET. If you are unable to attend the volunteer webinar, regional coordinators will be able to share details prior to the count.

"Collaboration at the state, regional, and local levels are important in the fight to end homelessness here in Indiana," said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. "We are proud to collaborate with many great partners who share IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities."

The sheltered count is conducted at emergency shelters, transitional housing, and safe haven projects across the 91 counties and 16 regions of Indiana.